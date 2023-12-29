Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets player gives several Browns fans a 'f--- you' during blowout loss

Micheal Clemons directed the insult to at least 12 fans

Ryan Morik
Published
The New York Jets got walloped Thursday night, but one of their players made sure to get some sort of moral victory.

The Jets lost to the Cleveland Browns, 37-20, after Joe Flacco threw for over 300 yards for a fourth straight game.

The victory clinched the Browns' second playoff spot in four years.

Micheal Clemons

Micheal Clemons of the New York Jets exits the field at halftime against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

However, Micheal Clemons still did his best to troll the Dawg Pound.

In a video captured near the sideline at some point during the game, Clemons pointed at several fans and repeatedly said "f--- you."

New York fell to 6-10 on the season.

Clemons has gotten himself into trouble before, getting into a violent brawl with teammates during training camp.

MICHAEL clemons after sack

Micheal Clemons of the New York Jets reacts after a sack during the second quarter in a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

He was also ejected earlier this season for inadvertently making contact with an official, leaving the official bloodied.

It's the Browns' third playoff appearance since being reborn in Cleveland. This is also the first time the team has made the playoffs twice in a four-season span since the late 80s.

michael clemons jogging

Micheal Clemons of the New York Jets jogs during the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will wrap up their season in Foxborough against the New England Patriots in a battle for draft position and what could be Bill Belichick’s final game with the Pats.