Jets player gives several Browns fans a 'f--- you' during blowout loss

The New York Jets got walloped Thursday night, but one of their players made sure to get some sort of moral victory.

The Jets lost to the Cleveland Browns, 37-20, after Joe Flacco threw for over 300 yards for a fourth straight game.

The victory clinched the Browns' second playoff spot in four years.

However, Micheal Clemons still did his best to troll the Dawg Pound.

In a video captured near the sideline at some point during the game, Clemons pointed at several fans and repeatedly said "f--- you."

New York fell to 6-10 on the season.

Clemons has gotten himself into trouble before, getting into a violent brawl with teammates during training camp.

He was also ejected earlier this season for inadvertently making contact with an official, leaving the official bloodied.

It's the Browns' third playoff appearance since being reborn in Cleveland. This is also the first time the team has made the playoffs twice in a four-season span since the late 80s .

