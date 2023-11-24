Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets player ejected after hitting referee in face, leaving him bloodied

The Jets' frustrations continue

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Frustrations boiled over for the New York Jets in the fourth quarter Friday to a point a referee was bloodied.

After an extra point made the Miami Dolphins' lead 27-6, there was some pushing and shoving between the teams.

As a referee attempted to break things up, Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons extended an arm, and his open hand struck the face of the ref, who later spit blood.

ref bloodied

Umpire Carl Paganelli #124 wipes his mouth after being hit in the face during the fourth quarter in the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Although it seemed accidental, Clemons was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.

Clemons exchanged words with the Dolphins' Austin Jackson, who was also ejected for throwing a punch.

ref with towel

Jets teammate C.J. Mosely was also flagged after jostling with a Dolphin.

Six of the first seven Jets' possessions in the game ended with punts, and the other ended in a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

Micheal Clemons of the New York Jets jogs during the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York trailed the Dolphins by three touchdowns at the time of publication, likely dropping the Jets to 4-7.

Clemons was a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M in the 2022 NFL Draft.