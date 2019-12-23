Jets assistant coach Hines Ward receives Gatorade shower after win over Steelers

The New York Jets defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday may have been meaningless to New York's chances of making the playoffs, but to Hines Ward it was everything.

Ward, a former Steelers wide receiver who is an offensive assistant coach for the Jets, received a Gatorade shower after the Jets' 16-10 victory. Ward had told players all week that he wanted one if the Jets could win Sunday, and his charges delivered.

“We talked about it before the game, that we wanted to make sure he got his W and he'd be a happy camper,” Jets coach Adam Gase said of Ward, according to ESPN.

“That was special to him,” wide receiver Jamison Crowder said. “He mentioned that throughout the week in our wide receiver meetings. He wanted to beat those guys. He said he wanted to get it really bad. I know that win is special for him.”

The win was also sweet for Le’Veon Bell, who spent six years with the Steelers before signing with the Jets in the offseason and rushed for 72 yards on 25 carries.

“You know, every win feels great,” Bell said. “But this one had a little extra topping on it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.