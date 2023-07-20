Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets head coach reluctantly welcomes 'Hard Knocks' with sarcastic wardrobe selection

HBO show to premiere on Aug. 8

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets have no choice but to accept their "Hard Knocks" fate.

Gang Green was one of four teams that were able to be forced into the annual HBO show, although they were previously adamant they didn't want to be on.

Last week, it was announced they would be the featured organization on the program, initially much to their dismay.

But it seems like head coach Robert Saleh has had a change of heart.

Robert Saleh at press conference

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets speaks to the media at the team's training facility on July 20, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Just one month ago, Saleh told reporters that "several teams … would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building – we're just not one of them."

However, in New York's first day of training camp in Florham Park, Saleh welcomed the cameras with his wardrobe.

"I (green heart) HK," read his black shirt.

"Just talking with ‘Hard Knocks,’ they’ve got a great group of people working with us," Saleh said after practice Thursday. "We expressed some of our concerns and they answered it. And, you know, it’s going to be fine."

Even last week, new quarterback Aaron Rodgers – assumed to be the big draw for the show – said it was "forced … down our throats."

Aaron Rodgers with his jersey

"I’m excited about people getting to see what we’re all about here," new quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

But even he's warming up to it all.

"I’m excited about people getting to see what we’re all about here," he told reporters.

The Jets did reportedly speak with HBO about some of the crew's access, and the show could have a different look.

"'Hard Knocks' will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same access. The Jets don’t believe it’s humane to show players being released," ESPN's Adam Schefter said earlier this week. "The Jets are not going to provide the level of cooperation that the [Detroit] Lions provided last year or that other teams have provided in other years."

Robert Saleh at training camp conference

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters after a practice at the team's training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

No matter where the cameras are allowed to go, and no matter how much the Jets don't want HBO there, the show will premiere on Aug. 8.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.