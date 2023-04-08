Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets GM Joe Douglas calms fans' amid Aaron Rodgers saga: 'He's gonna be here'

Rodgers revealed his intention to play for Jets, but a trade has not been made

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers said in March he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023, but he is still a Green Bay Packer.

It's been close to a month since Rodgers announced his plans to end his 18-year tenure in Green Bay, but no official move has been made, putting some Jets fans into a slight panic.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas reminded fans to keep calm, because, he said, Rodgers will be wearing Jet green.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At an event, former Jet turned radio host Boomer Esiason asked Douglas if Rodgers will be in New York next season.

"He's gonna be here," replied Douglas.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said last month.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

49ERS' CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY GETS ENGAGED TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND OLIVIA CULPO

The Jets signed one of Rodgers' favorite targets in Allen Lazard, who spoke as if it was a formality that Rodgers would be calling MetLife Stadium home.

However, the two sides are still deciding on trade compensation, and many observers suggest the 13th overall pick in this month's draft, owned by the Jets, is the main holdup.

Zach Wilson (2) of the New York Jets speaks with Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers following a game at Lambeau Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Zach Wilson (2) of the New York Jets speaks with Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers following a game at Lambeau Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers, 39, said upon entering his "darkness retreat" he was "90%" retired but he's decided to return.