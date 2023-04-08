Jets GM Joe Douglas calms fans' amid Aaron Rodgers saga: 'He's gonna be here'

Aaron Rodgers said in March he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023, but he is still a Green Bay Packer.

It's been close to a month since Rodgers announced his plans to end his 18-year tenure in Green Bay, but no official move has been made, putting some Jets fans into a slight panic.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas reminded fans to keep calm, because, he said, Rodgers will be wearing Jet green.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At an event, former Jet turned radio host Boomer Esiason asked Douglas if Rodgers will be in New York next season.

"He's gonna be here," replied Douglas.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said last month.

49ERS' CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY GETS ENGAGED TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND OLIVIA CULPO

The Jets signed one of Rodgers' favorite targets in Allen Lazard, who spoke as if it was a formality that Rodgers would be calling MetLife Stadium home.

However, the two sides are still deciding on trade compensation, and many observers suggest the 13th overall pick in this month's draft, owned by the Jets, is the main holdup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers, 39, said upon entering his "darkness retreat" he was "90%" retired but he's decided to return.