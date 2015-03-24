Expand / Collapse search
Jets DE Wilkerson, TE Amaro ruled out to play vs. Dolphins on MNF

By | Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and tight end Jace Amaro will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night because of injuries.

Wilkerson (turf toe) and Amaro (concussion) were both injured in the Jets' 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Detroit last Monday night. Neither practiced during the week, and the team ruled out both on Saturday.

Wilkerson still needs a walking boot and his left big toe was heavily taped Friday. Amaro, who leads rookie tight ends in catches and yards receiving, is going through the NFL's protocol for head injuries.

Backup quarterback Michael Vick was a full participant Saturday after missing practice Friday with an illness. Sheldon Richardson (back) and fullback John Conner (groin) were also full after being limited during the week.

