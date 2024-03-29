Jets bolster pass rush with acquisition of Haason Reddick in trade: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The New York Jets had a void to fill on their defensive line following edge rusher Bryce Huff's departure.

And the team appeared to address the hole in their pass rush by pulling off a trade with the team Huff signed a three-year contract with in mid-March — the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles reportedly traded Reddick to the Jets Friday.

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for Reddick. Philadelphia's compensation could become a second-round pick if Reddick reaches certain playing time thresholds and records at least 10 sacks, sources told ESPN.

The 29-year-old Reddick finished the 2023 season with 11 sacks in 17 games. Huff had a team-leading 10 sacks for New York last year.

Reddick's 50½ sacks over the last four seasons are the fourth most in the NFL.

Reddick is entering the final year of his current deal, but his representatives are expected to negotiate a new long-term contract with the Jets before the 2024 season kicks off.

This latest move by the Jets shows the team is trying to bolster its roster ahead of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' second season.

The Jets also added eight-time All-Pro offensive lineman Tyron Smith and veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses to the roster this offseason as part of the team's win-now approach. Former Chargers receiver Mike Williams is hoping to catch passes from Rodgers once the season kicks off.

"The more, the merrier," Jets coach Robert Saleh noted earlier this week at the annual league meeting in Florida. Saleh also expressed excitement about Reddick's versatility.

"He's definitely found a new lease on life in that front. He's dynamic. He's versatile. They can do a lot of different things with him, but he's a three-way rusher. He can win inside. He can win outside. He can run right through you."

Reddick failed to record a sack during the last five games of last season, but his drop-off was largely attributed to a late-season change in defensive philosophy. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stripped Sean Desai of his defensive play-calling duties in mid-December.

The play-calling was handed over to Matt Patricia, who introduced new schemes.

