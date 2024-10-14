Cowboys player tries trash talking Lions star after blowout loss

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown extended his touchdown streak to three games in the team’s 47-9 shellacking of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

St. Brown had four catches on four targets for 37 yards and scored late in the game. He scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks in his last two games. He’s been one of the top targets for Jared Goff since the start of the 2021 season.

Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis attempted to get at least one last jab in after the game. He appeared to message St. Brown on Instagram and the wide receiver showed it Monday.

"You a b----," Lewis wrote to St. Brown.

The wide receiver added a few disappointed emojis.

"That was between me and him. He decided to show the world," Lewis added on X.

Detroit ultimately had the win and sent Dallas spiraling. The Cowboys’ defense allowed 47 points and had one of the worst home losses since 1988. It was the second time this season the Cowboys allowed at least 40 points.

The team is 30th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed.

Through six games, Lewis has three pass defenses and 19 tackles. He has yet to record an interception this season.

Dallas has yet to win at home this year and hasn't since their close win over the Lions last season. They’ve had losses to Detroit, the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints so far at AT&T Stadium.