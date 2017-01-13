Jennings ($1.4M), Petricka ($825,00) agree with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) Relief pitcher Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal.

The agreements Thursday avoided salary arbitration.

Jennings made a career-high 64 appearances last season in his second season with the White Sox, going 4-3 with a 2.08 ERA. His 46 strikeouts matched a personal best set in 2015. Eligible for arbitration for the first time last year, he made $810,000.

Petricka made nine relief appearances last season before season-ending surgery on his right hip. He made $535,000.

Three Chicago players remained eligible for arbitration: third baseman Todd Frazier, and right-handers Miguel Gonzalez and Zach Putnam.

The White Sox finished fourth in the AL Central at 78-84 last year - their fourth straight losing season. They promoted Rick Renteria from bench coach to replace Robin Ventura as manager this offseason and traded ace Chris Sale to Boston and outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington for hefty packages of young players.