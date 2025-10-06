Jena Sims, wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, says she suffered miscarriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jena Sims, a swimsuit model and wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, revealed on Monday that she suffered a miscarriage.

Sims revealed the heartbreaking news in a post on Instagram. She shared a gallery of photos from her most recent pregnancy.

"At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"Too often, these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health. If you’re experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone."

Sims empathized with the medical professionals who have to break this kind of news to their patients.

"Lastly, I want to recognize the doctors and nurses who must deliver this kind of heartbreaking news every day. It has to be the hardest part of their job, and I’m holding space in my heart for you too."

Sims and Koepka were married in June 2022. The two welcomed their first child in July 2023.

Sims is a former Miss Teen USA beauty pageant contestant. She represented Georgia in the 2007 competition. She’s been seen in several films since then and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

She’s also the founder of Pageant of Hope, which advocates for children who face insurmountable challenges in their lives.