LIV Golf

Jena Sims, wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, says she suffered miscarriage

Sims and Koepka have one child together

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jena Sims, a swimsuit model and wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, revealed on Monday that she suffered a miscarriage.

Sims revealed the heartbreaking news in a post on Instagram. She shared a gallery of photos from her most recent pregnancy.

Jena Sims in 2023

Jena Sims, wife of Brooks Koepka (not pictured) watches from the fourth hole during the final round of The Masters on April 9, 2023. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Network)

"At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"Too often, these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health. If you’re experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone."

Sims empathized with the medical professionals who have to break this kind of news to their patients.

Jena Sims with her child

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew down the No. 6 fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Network)

"Lastly, I want to recognize the doctors and nurses who must deliver this kind of heartbreaking news every day. It has to be the hardest part of their job, and I’m holding space in my heart for you too."

Sims and Koepka were married in June 2022. The two welcomed their first child in July 2023.

Sims is a former Miss Teen USA beauty pageant contestant. She represented Georgia in the 2007 competition. She’s been seen in several films since then and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Jena Sims with Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew, while walking near the No. 4 green with his wife, Jena Sims, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024. (Michael Madrid/USA Today Network)

She’s also the founder of Pageant of Hope, which advocates for children who face insurmountable challenges in their lives.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

