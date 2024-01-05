Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Jelena Ostapenko unleashes on tennis umpire at Brisbane International tournament: 'You ruin my matches'

Ostapenko lost in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open winner, was visibly frustrated with the officiating in her quarterfinal match at the Brisbane International tournament in Australia. 

Ostapenko accused the umpire of being "blind" after her opponent, Victoria Azarenka, was awarded a point in the third set. Ostapenko believed that the ball had already bounced multiple times, and the umpire should not have made a call in Azarenka's favor.

Azarenka, a former world No. 1 player, took a 5-4 lead as a result of the play in question.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jelena Ostapenko appears frustrated during a match

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, shows her frustration as she argues with the umpire over a ball she alleges bounced twice in her match against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during day six of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on Jan. 5, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"You are blind. It’s impossible to play when you are… You make so much mistakes," Ostapenko shouted toward the umpire.

The 26-year-old then made it clear that she did not want the umpire involved in any of her future tennis matches.

DEADLY SNAKE INTERRUPTS DOMINIC THIEM'S BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL MATCH: 'SOMETHING I’LL DEFINITELY NEVER FORGET'

"I never want you on my match again. You will never be on my match. You will never be on my match. I don’t want you on my matches. You ruin my matches … I will never forget, never."

Ostapenko was ultimately eliminated from the tournament after she suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Azarenka. 

The eighth-seeded Azarenka started off strong, but as the match progressed, the third-seeded Ostapenko was able to mount a comeback.

Jelena Ostapenko plays in a tennis tournament

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, plays a backhand in her match against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during day six of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on Jan. 5, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Azarenka was complimentary of Ostapenko after the match.

"With Jelena, sometimes you just have to put on a helmet and try to stay in there," Azarenka said. "She’s an incredible player. We’ve seen it many times. She's a grand slam champion. She’s proved many times that she can beat anybody … She’s always very dangerous. I thought the quality of tennis was incredible."

Jelena Ostapenko looks frustrated during a tennis match

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, looks frustrated as she reacts in her match against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during day six of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on Jan. 5, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Brisbane International women's singles championship is scheduled for Jan. 7. Many of the world's top tennis players will likely remain in Australia or travel to the island continent for the Australian Open. The year's first major tournament begins on Jan. 14.

 Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion, winning the tournament in 2012 and 2013. Ostapenko advanced to the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Azarenka will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.