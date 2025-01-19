Jeff Torborg, World Series champ and former MLB manager, dead at 83

Jeff Torborg, a World Series champion catcher who played 10 seasons in the majors and became a manager for 11 more years, has died, the Chicago White Sox announced Sunday. He was 83.

Torborg, a New Jersey native, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels during his playing career, which lasted from 1964 to 1973. He managed the White Sox, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins.

He was on the Dodgers’ World Series-winning team in 1965. He was also the Marlins’ manager to open the 2003 season before he was fired and replaced with Jack McKeon. The Marlins defeated the New York Yankees in six games to win the World Series.

"Former MLB catcher and Chicago White Sox manager Jeff Torborg passed away this morning in Westfield, N.J. He was 83 years old," the team said in a post on X.

"Torborg was named the 1990 A.L. Manager of the Year after guiding the Sox to a 94-68 record that season, a 25-game improvement from the previous year."

Torborg batted .214 with 101 RBI and 297 hits in 1,525 plate appearances in his 10-year playing career. He got his start as manager with the Indians four years after he retired. He was only the manager for one full season and two half-seasons before he was fired.

He guided the White Sox to a 94-68 record in 1990 behind Carlton Fisk, Greg Hubbard and Bobby Thigpen, but the team didn’t make the postseason. He took the Mets job in 1992 and didn’t have the same success.

He served as an interim manager for the Expos in 2001 and was the Marlins’ full-time manager in 2002 before he was let go in the middle of the 2003 season.

Torborg was a broadcaster in between managerial stints. He was 634-718 as a manager.