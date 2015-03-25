Jazz G Hayward out with shoulder injury, will not play against Hornets

Utah Jazz guard Gordon Hayward will miss his second straight game Wednesday night against the New Orleans Hornets with a sprained right shoulder.

The team announced the decision following a morning practice.

Hayward was unavailable Monday as well when the Jazz suffered their most lopsided home loss in franchise history, 125-80 to the Houston Rockets.

Hayward is the team's third-leading scorer. He has averaged 13.5 points this season and 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in January.