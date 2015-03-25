Jays activate Johnson, Davis

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated pitcher Josh Johnson from the 15-day disabled list to start Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

It will be the two-time All-Star's first action for the Blue Jays since being sidelined with right triceps soreness in late April.

The 29-year-old Johnson made a combined three starts with Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo during a rehabilitation assignment. In those three outings, he went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. Before he was placed on the DL, Johnson made four starts for the Blue Jays, going 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA.

Toronto has also activated outfielder Rajai Davis from the 15-day DL, while placing hurler Ramon Ortiz on the DL.

Davis is returning from a left oblique strain, having last played for Toronto on May 10. In 26 games with the Blue Jays this season, he is hitting .284 with one home run, four RBI, and eight stolen bases.

Ortiz suffered a right elbow strain during his start on Sunday against San Diego. The 40-year-old Ortiz has made four starts and three relief appearances for the Blue Jays this season, compiling a 1-2 record with a 6.04 ERA.