Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels throws 5 touchdown passes as Commanders storm back to stun Eagles

Daniels found Jamison Crowder for the go-ahead score

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
The Washington Commanders never lost hope and were able to dig out from five turnovers to turn around and stun the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 36-33.

Jayden Daniels had five touchdown passes in the game, three of which came in the fourth quarter. The Commanders were down 27-14 as the final quarter started. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus to inch the team closer.

Jayden Daniels walks off the field

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels heads off the field after beating the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Commanders forced the Eagles to punt on their next drive. Daniels then found Zaccheaus for a 49-yard touchdown pass to take the lead. For another six minutes, Washington was in control but back-to-back field goals from Eagles kicker Jake Elliott gave Philadelphia a lead with under two minutes to go.

Daniels then led Washington down the field on nine plays and found wide receiver Jamison Crowder with enough space in the end zone to make the go-ahead grab with six seconds left in the game. The Commanders took the three-point lead and they won the game.

Daniels was 24-of-39 with 258 passing yards. Along with his five touchdown passes, he also threw two interceptions.

Jayden Daniels touchdown celebration

Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Philadelphia Eagles game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. had two fumbles lost and wide receiver Dyami Brown had one, contributing to the large turnover number.

But Washington ultimately benefited from Philadelphia losing quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter due to a concussion. Kenny Pickett subbed in for him and had 143 passing yards, a touchdown pass, an interception and three sacks.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns. But the Eagles’ offense looked a bit anemic after scoring 21 points in the first quarter.

A.J. Brown led the team with eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Saquon Barkley walks off

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley walks back to the bench during the Washington Commanders game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Washington improved to 10-5. It’s their first 10-win season since 2012. The Eagles fell to 12-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.