Jason Kelce slammed for 'tone deaf' Fourth of July post after 'big, beautiful bill' signing

Jason Kelce was just like plenty of Americans on the Fourth of July, taking in some of the best fireworks.

However, when the Philadelphia Eagles legend took to social media to celebrate, he was met with plenty of vitriol.

"Man I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common. That we are American! Cheers to you oh beautiful America," Kelce wrote in an Instagram post of a video of some fireworks.

Almost immediately, he was ripped in the comments.

Kelce's post came hours after President Donald Trump signed the "big, beautiful bill," which seemed to be the catalyst for the backlash in the former NFL player's comment section.

"Set aside differences? One party wants to feed children. The other wants to feed brown people to alligators," one person wrote.

"Unfortunately Jason this is not real life for many. They signed the worst bill for so many Americans today just to rub it in our faces. I know it’s hard to understand, but so many will suffer," another added.

Another user called his post "tone deaf."

"love u bud but this is so out of touch, i beg you please read the room rn. so many are suffering," added another.

One more user said there is "nothing beautiful about this country right now."

The post had over 2,000 comments at the time of publishing. His three previous posts combined for just over 1,000 comments.

The Kelces have normally been silent about their political beliefs, but Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

