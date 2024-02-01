Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce enjoying newfound popularity, Eagles teammates say

The Kelce family has become a household name since last year's Super Bowl

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Travis and Jason Kelce were superstars before they faced each other in last year's Super Bowl.

But it was the first time brothers played against each other in the big game, putting the spotlight on them and their family.

When Travis' Kansas City Chiefs won, the star tight end was chosen to host "Saturday Night Live," officially cementing him as an A-list celebrity. 

Plus, a documentary about Jason's life was being filmed and was released late last year.

Jason Kelce goes wild

Jason Kelce ripped off his shirt after brother Travis scored a touchdown during the Buffalo Bills game. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

But the Kelce family's stardom has reached new heights after Travis began dating Taylor Swift. Travis has gone from A-list to A-plus-plus, while Jason may be the only center in football history to be a household name.

Jason seemed to embrace his newfound popularity when he was watching his brother take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game. Jason, a future Hall of Famer for the Philadelphia Eagles, was shirtless in the Kelce family suite maniacally celebrating. It was also his first time meeting the pop star.

Two of Jason's teammates, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, say he's enjoying all the hype his family is getting.

AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Jason Kelce

A.J. Brown (11), DeVonta Smith (6) and Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles react against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I’m sure he’s enjoying it. I think it’s a fun time, and he’s living it," Brown told Fox News Digital. "He has every right do it, and I’m happy for their family.

"I think he’s handling it well. If you’ve met Kelce, he’s a fun guy. I think he’s enjoying it," added Smith.

Jason reportedly told his teammates following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round he had played his final game, but he has yet to publicly announce his retirement.

Jason Kelce, Devonta Smith, and AJ Brown celebrate

DeVonta Smith (6) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his touchdown with teammate A.J. Brown (11) during the first quarter against the New York Giants in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

He's been named a Pro Bowler seven times and a first-team All-Pro six times.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.