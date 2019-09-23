Jarred Rome, discus champ and two-time Olympian, found dead at 42

Jarred Rome, a two-time USA Olympian and two-time USA national champion in the discus, was found dead over the weekend at the age of 42.

The cause and manner of death were not known to his family, the Everett Herald reported.

Monica Rome told the paper her brother went with friends to the Tulalip Resort Casino and wasn’t feeling well Friday. Friends checked on him through the night and he was found unresponsive Saturday.

Rome competed in the discus event at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens and 2012 in London.

He was a silver medalist at the 2011 Pan American Games.

Rome was in Everett Wednesday for his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, the paper reported. He was a Snohomish high school athlete.

“I had lots of failure,” Rome said at the induction ceremony, the paper reported. “I was never the top thrower in high school, I was never the top thrower in college. I considered myself to be the hardest worker. I never had the talent, I frankly never believed I could make the national team-- that was never a goal of mine.”