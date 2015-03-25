Jankovic eases into Nurnberg semis

Top-seeded former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic was an easy quarterfinal winner Thursday at the inaugural clay-court Nurnberger Versicherungscup tennis event.

Last week's French Open quarterfinalist Jankovic cruised past sixth-seeded Spaniard Lourdes Dominguez Lino 6-4, 6-0 on Day 4 at Nurnberg Tennis Club.

Her semifinal opponent on Friday will be wild card and heavy German crowd favorite Andrea Petkovic, who doused eighth-seeded fellow countrywoman Annika Beck 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final four. The former top-10 star Petkovic has been on the mend following a series of injuries over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova outlasted Slovenian Polona Hercog 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Romanian Simona Halep subdued Kazakhstan's Galina Voskoboeva 6-4, 6-1 on Day 4.

Safarova and Halep will do battle in the other semi.

The winner of this $235,000 tournament will claim $42,600.