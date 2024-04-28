Jalen Brunson sets new Knicks playoff record with brilliant Game 4 performance in win over 76ers

One game after Joel Embiid set a career-high with 50 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 3 win, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson had just the right answer in Game 4.

Brunson dropped 47 points to lead the Knicks to a 97-92 win on the road to make the series 3-1 in their favor.

Brunson’s incredible efforts set a new Knicks franchise record for the most points scored in a single playoff game.

Momentum was certainly in the 76ers’ favor entering this game because Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who comes off the bench to spell Isaiah Hartenstein down low, was not available after suffering a Game 3 ankle sprain. The 76ers came out firing to start the game, too, outscoring the Knicks, 27-17, in the first quarter.

But the Knicks cut the Sixers’ lead to 49-47 at halftime, and a lot of that had to do with Brunson, who shot 18 of 34 with 9-of-11 free throws made for his 47 points.

Brunson put the Knicks ahead at the end of the third quarter when he got De’Anthony Melton to foul him on a floater attempt.

The fourth quarter was a low-scoring affair, but the Knicks won it, 20-16, with Brunson’s last two free throws made giving him the Knicks record, which passed Bernard King’s 46 points against the Detroit Pistons in 1984.

What made the performance even more impressive was Brunson’s usual guard help, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, had trouble on the offensive end. Hart didn’t make a single shot, going 0 of 7 from the floor and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, while DiVincenzo had a rough shooting game with 3 of 11 made and 2 of 7 from three-point land.

However, Hart made up for his offensive inefficiencies with a team-high 17 rebounds. OG Anunoby helped the Knicks with 16 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double, while Precious Achiuwa came off the bench and played the entire fourth quarter due to Hartenstein’s five fouls called on him in the third quarter. He had the responsibility of containing Embiid, and he did the job.

Embiid played the entire second half and looked gassed by the end of things. He finished with 27 points on 7-of-19 shooting following his career night in Game 3. He totaled 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks as well. Tyrese Maxey had 23 points for the Sixers on 8-of-21 shooting.

The Knicks and 76ers now head back up to the Big Apple, where New York will be raucous in hopes the Knicks can move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

More efforts like this from Brunson will certainly help their cause.

