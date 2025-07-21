Jake Retzlaff, who faced seven-game suspension for honor code violation at BYU, transfers to Tulane: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Retzlaff has found a new home in college football.

The former BYU quarterback verbally committed to transfer to Tulane, according to ESPN.

Retzlaff was background checked by Tulane, which included their Title IX office, the report adds. He will be considered a walk-on when he hits campus, and Retzlaff will have to compete for the starting role.

This move by Retzlaff, who is entering his fifth and final year of eligibility in NCAA, comes after a formal withdrawal from the school on July 11. He left the university and football program due to the team’s plan to suspend him seven games for breaking the school’s honor code.

"After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program," Retzlaff posted on Instagram.

"BYU has meant more to me that just football. It’s been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who’s supported me along the way."

Retzlaff was involved in a lawsuit in May, where a woman accused him of rape in November 2023. Retzlaff denied that allegation, saying that it was consensual sex.

Retzlaff’s attorneys and the woman who accused him filed a joint motion last month in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court to dismiss the case, per multiple reports.

The joint motion comes due to "prejudice and upon the merits of the Plaintiff’s complaint against the Defendant," which translates to the plaintiff not being able to refile the suit.

BYU is run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and engaging in consensual premarital sex is a violation of the school’s honor code. It’s a strict set of rules that instructs students to "live a chaste and virtuous life," according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

While Retzlaff is not a Mormon, all students enrolled at BYU must follow the honor code. So, having one year left of eligibility as a graduate student, Retzlaff could move on to make sure he plays a full season before a potential leap into the NFL.

Retzlaff joins a Tulane team coached by Jon Sumrall, whom he has history with after being recruited to Troy before choosing BYU. While the familiarity is there, ESPN reports Sumrall is not handing the reins to Retzlaff, as he will need to earn the starting role before that happens.

It was a breakout season for Retzlaff in 2024, as he led BYU to an 11-2 record with 2,947 yards passing with 20 touchdowns.

Sumrall’s Green Wave squad went 9-5 in his debut season with the team, and they’re hoping to improve with a potential new quarterback in Retzlaff under center in 2025.

