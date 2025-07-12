Jake Paul's partner discusses possibility of signing Katie Taylor after beating MVP's Amanda Serrano again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Most Valuable Promotions was founded in 2021 by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, they struck gold in signing Amanda Serrano to a deal, making her the first woman on the brand.

Serrano had already cemented her legacy as one of the GOATs of female boxing, and she has since signed a lifetime deal with the brand. But since joining MVP, she has gone 0-3 against Katie Taylor.

Taylor completed the trilogy sweep on Friday at Madison Square Garden, where the rivalry first began in 2022.

MVP has a stacked roster. Its second female fighter Shadasia Green won the IBF super middleweight title on Friday to go along with her WBO belt she won back in November. There, of course, should be zero regret in signing Serrano, who has represented the brand better than anybody. One could have mistaken the decibel-level at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, filled with a a Serrano-favored crowd, for Game 7 of a Knicks or Rangers series.

After defending her title again to someone unquestionably on women's boxing's Mt. Rushmore, Taylor is undoubtedly the greatest female boxer of this generation, and maybe of all time.

Taylor has been signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing since 2016. So, as Bidarian put it after Taylor's victory Friday night, "it's not really an option to sign her."

But Taylor's last two fights, and three of her last six, have been promoted by MVP. So, might the door be open?

"She’s experienced working with us two times in a row, and I’m confident if the right opportunity comes up, she’s going to continue to work with us," Bidarian said. "But I also respect that she’s very loyal and has worked with Matchroom for a number of years, and she has to balance that relationship."

Say what you want about Paul, but he has unequivocally put women's boxing on the map for all the right reasons. Madison Square Garden was filled with moms and dads with their daughters to watch an all-female card that set a Guinness World Record for most titles on the line in one single card.

Serrano was emotional in thanking the crowd, Bidarian, and Paul for their support of women's boxing in the ring after the fight.

So, if there's one thing about MVP that they can hang their hat on, it's that they've made women's boxing must-watch television, even if their star female fighter remains without that coveted belt she wanted so badly from her years-long rival.

