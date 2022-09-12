Jake Paul throws cold water on MMA fight against Nick Diaz: 'The money’s in boxing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Jake Paul appeared to have his sights set on Nate Diaz for his next fight after Anderson Silva, he nixed any chance of getting into the cage with Diaz’s brother Nick.

Nick Diaz had been mentioned as a possible opponent for Paul before the YouTube star-turned-boxer booked his fight with Silva for Oct. 29.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diaz is the older brother of Nate and has fought in UFC as a middleweight. He lost in his most recent bout against Robbie Lawler and headlined UFC 183 against Silva in January 2015.

But any chance of Paul entering the Octagon to fight Diaz was swatted away by Paul.

JAKE PAUL SAYS BOXING 'HELPED ME MATURE AND REALLY FIND MYSELF'

"I don’t know man. The money’s in boxing. But it could be interesting. I would rather go in the cage with Nate Diaz. But first we’ll box. I haven’t trained a day of MMA. Maybe one day I did kicks in the gym. But I’m a boxer," Paul told Fox News Digital on Monday.

In August, Paul said on the "TimboSugarShow" podcast that his brother Logan "can go take out Nick."

Paul is 5-0 with four knockouts to his credit. He beat Askren and twice Woodley. He also defeated Ali Eson Gib, and Nate Robinson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His fight with Silva is set for Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The fight can be seen on Showtime PPV.