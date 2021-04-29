Jaguars select Travis Etienne, makes history as he joins Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence

Travis Etienne is already reunited with Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence.

After taking Lawrence with the top pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars followed that up by taking Etienne with their second first-rounder of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Jaguars acquired that pick when they traded All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

With Lawrence and Etienne both being selected by the Jaguars in the first round, the Clemson teammates became the first quarterback/running back duo from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the common draft era, according to NFL Research.

Lawrence immediately took his thoughts to Twitter to acknowledge the Jags picking Etienne.

".@swaggy_t1 me and my guy are ready to go to work. Man this is amazing - 🙌🏼 #DUUUVAL let’s do it, go time!" Lawrence wrote.

Etienne will join James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in what is now a deep backfield, and he will help make Lawrence’s adjustment to the NFL comfortable right from the get-go.

Etienne was honored as a first-team All-American after piling up 913 yards on 168 carries with 14 rushing touchdowns. He also had 48 receptions for 588 yards with two scores in the receiving game.

Etienne set the ACC record for career rushing yards with 4,952.