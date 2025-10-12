Jaguars star's 'cancer warrior' son becomes honorary captain for game vs Seahawks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen was an honorary captain for the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Wesley Hines-Allen was with his father as he walked to midfield with his fellow teammates to greet Seahawks players before the coin toss. The 8-year-old boy had been battling acute promyelocytic leukemia, his family announced in July. He finished his treatments in August and is said to be in full remission.

"An honorary captain for this game will be Wesley Allen, a cancer warrior and son of Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen," the team said in a news release before the game. "Wesley has been a symbol of strength and determination.

"His journey has been the inspiration for his father’s season-long campaign, ‘Four One For Hope,’ giving back to cancer-focused nonprofits from their nonprofit Four One For All."

Wesley was officially named the Crucial Catch Honorary Captain, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Hines-Allen had three tackles in the team’s 20-12 loss to the Seahawks. The defensive star had three tackles, including two for a loss.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been with the Jaguars since the 2019 season. He has 53.5 sacks in his career and 311 total tackles, including 67 for a loss.

He said his goal for this season was to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.