Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars star's 'cancer warrior' son becomes honorary captain for game vs Seahawks

Jaguars lost to the Seahawks on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen was an honorary captain for the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Wesley Hines-Allen was with his father as he walked to midfield with his fellow teammates to greet Seahawks players before the coin toss. The 8-year-old boy had been battling acute promyelocytic leukemia, his family announced in July. He finished his treatments in August and is said to be in full remission.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Hines-Allen stands with his son, Wesley

Wesley Hines-Allen and Josh Hines-Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars stand on the sidelines prior to the NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Everbank Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

"An honorary captain for this game will be Wesley Allen, a cancer warrior and son of Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen," the team said in a news release before the game. "Wesley has been a symbol of strength and determination. 

"His journey has been the inspiration for his father’s season-long campaign, ‘Four One For Hope,’ giving back to cancer-focused nonprofits from their nonprofit Four One For All."

PANTHERS STUN COWBOYS AS TETAIROA MCMILLAN SCORES FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWNS IN WIN 

Jaguars players walk to midfield

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen walks with his son Wesley, 8, right, a cancer survivor, in tow as they walk on the field on Oct. 12, 2025. (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

Wesley was officially named the Crucial Catch Honorary Captain, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Hines-Allen had three tackles in the team’s 20-12 loss to the Seahawks. The defensive star had three tackles, including two for a loss.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been with the Jaguars since the 2019 season. He has 53.5 sacks in his career and 311 total tackles, including 67 for a loss.

Josh Hines-Allen in the second half vs Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) reacts after a play during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Travis Register/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said his goal for this season was to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue