Jaguars' Pro Bowl punter accused of threatening Titans player during game

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke was accused of making a vile remark toward a Tennessee Titans player on Sunday during their chippy matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Titans running back Julius Chestnut said Cooke threatened him in the fourth quarter. He blocked Cooke as the punter got a leg up to trip punt returner Chimere Dike at the end of a 47-yard return with 14:06 left in the game. Cooke was hurt and evaluated for a concussion before he returned for a punt later in the quarter.

Players from both teams got into another scuffle at the end of another Dike return with 11:49 left in the game. It led to Chestnut and Cooke getting into an incident. Cooke was among those who received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. Titans safety Mike Brown was ejected.

"I was just trying to play hard, and he came up to me and said he was going to kill me," Chestnut said after the game. "So I don't know what made him do that."

Chestnut said he never got an explanation as to why Cooke was upset at him.

"That was surprising to me. I ain't never seen nothing like that before," Chestnut said.

Cooke wasn’t asked specifically about his heated moment with Chestnut. He said after the game he enjoys hitting people and that Chestnut got the better of him during the "eventful" game.

The punter said he spoke to an official after punting from his own end zone in the second quarter.

"I might have said some things that sounded rude, so I wanted to go clear the air," Cooke said of his talk with the referee. "I don’t like people having grudges against me. So kind of telling him the situation and also find out his take on what happened on that play in the end zone."

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen dismissed Chestnut's claim.

"I've probably heard that said like 100 times, you know, from players in games," he said, via the Florida Times-Union. "So I don't know what made him do that."

Cooke, a Pro Bowler last season, has been with the Jaguars for eight years. Jacksonville selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Chestnut joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He’s spent most of his career with the special teams unit.

Cooke and Chestnut’s scrap wasn’t the only incident during the game. Titans linebacker Arden Key got into it with Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison after a hit on Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville won the game, 25-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.