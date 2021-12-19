Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' fan arrested after running into the end zone as James Robinson scores a touchdown

According to the Associated Press, the man was arrested for trespassing

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
What do Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson and an overzealous fan have in common? They both successfully rushed into the end zone during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans

The Jaguars were trailing by 11 at the start of the second quarter when Trevor Lawrence handed the ball off to Robinson who easily ran the ball for a touchdown on first and goal. 

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball to James Robinson #25 during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball to James Robinson #25 during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.  (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At the same time, a Jacksonville fan somehow managed to get on the field completely undetected by security and game officials – and wide open. 

The man, sporting a Lawrence jersey and a blonde wig, was eventually taken down by security. According to the Associated Press, he was arrested for trespassing. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 19: Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) celebrates a touchdown with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malcom Bryan (90) while a security guard tackles a fan that rushed the field in the background during the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 19, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 19: Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) celebrates a touchdown with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malcom Bryan (90) while a security guard tackles a fan that rushed the field in the background during the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 19, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.  (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taking advantage of the Jaguars’ coaching woes, the Texans ended a three-game skid with a 30-16 win.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) for a touchdown after a 22-yard reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) for a touchdown after a 22-yard reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Jaguars have now helped five opponents end multigame skids this season, including four in the past seven weeks. Sunday marked their sixth straight loss and 10th consecutive loss against an AFC South competitor. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com