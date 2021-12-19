Jaguars' fan arrested after running into the end zone as James Robinson scores a touchdown

What do Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson and an overzealous fan have in common? They both successfully rushed into the end zone during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans .

The Jaguars were trailing by 11 at the start of the second quarter when Trevor Lawrence handed the ball off to Robinson who easily ran the ball for a touchdown on first and goal.

At the same time, a Jacksonville fan somehow managed to get on the field completely undetected by security and game officials – and wide open.

The man, sporting a Lawrence jersey and a blonde wig, was eventually taken down by security. According to the Associated Press, he was arrested for trespassing.

Taking advantage of the Jaguars’ coaching woes, the Texans ended a three-game skid with a 30-16 win.

The Jaguars have now helped five opponents end multigame skids this season, including four in the past seven weeks. Sunday marked their sixth straight loss and 10th consecutive loss against an AFC South competitor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.