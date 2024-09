As the winds of change blow, everything is on the table when it comes to troubleshooting the Jacksonville Jaguars ' struggles – maybe even a change at quarterback.

Following a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Monday night, head coach Doug Pederson appeared noncommittal on whether those changes might impact fourth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"There has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything," Pederson told reporters after the 47-10 loss, via ESPN. "Everything's on the table, let's call it, and those are all things that I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff and make the adjustments."

When asked if those changes applied to the starting lineup, including Lawrence, Pederson seemed to bypass any specifics.

"You say everything is on the table, we've got to take a look at injury," he said. "Tonight, we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It's all things we have to evaluate as we move forward."

An overall reevaluation is certainly needed. The Jags are averaging the third-fewest points in the league through Week 3 with just 13.3, also marking a franchise low since 2013. Defense isn’t much better, giving up 361 yards a game with no turnovers and just five sacks.

To make matters worse, the Jaguars are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans , their AFC South rival, on a short week when they stand to go 0-4 for the sixth time in franchise history.

On Tuesday, Pederson spoke to the media and was asked about his own job security. He said those conversations are private, but added that owner Shad Khan has been "very supportive" of his efforts to turn things around.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.