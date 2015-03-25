Jaguars awarded DE Brandon Deaderick off waivers from Patriots, waive WR Cole McKenzie

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been awarded defensive end Brandon Deaderick off waivers from New England.

The team waived rookie receiver Cole McKenzie to make room for Deaderick.

The Patriots drafted the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Deaderick in the seventh round in 2010. He started 14 of 34 games the past three seasons before being waived Monday. His has 51 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

He played in 14 games last season, finishing with 14 tackles and a sack.

Jacksonville didn't draft a defensive end this year despite having one of the league's worst pass rushes over the last five seasons. The team seemed content to go with a rotation that features Jason Babin, Jeremy Mincey, Andre Branch and Tyson Alualu. Deaderick should provide more competition at the position.