Last Update January 13, 2015

Jags claim LB John Lotulelei off waivers from Seahawks, waive LB Kyle Knox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars have been awarded rookie linebacker John Lotulelei off waivers from Seattle.

The team waived linebacker Kyle Knox to make room for Lotulelei on the 53-man roster.

Also Thursday, the Jaguars signed first-year receiver Jeremy Ebert to the active roster and signed first-year offensive tackle DeMarcus Love to the practice squad.

Lotulelei joined the Seahawks as a rookie free agent in 2013 and played in all four preseason games and two regular-games before he was waived on Oct. 2. He has two tackles and one special teams tackle. The Hawaii native played in 25 games at UNLV, finishing with 180 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

