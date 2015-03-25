Jags claim LB John Lotulelei off waivers from Seahawks, waive LB Kyle Knox

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been awarded rookie linebacker John Lotulelei off waivers from Seattle.

The team waived linebacker Kyle Knox to make room for Lotulelei on the 53-man roster.

Also Thursday, the Jaguars signed first-year receiver Jeremy Ebert to the active roster and signed first-year offensive tackle DeMarcus Love to the practice squad.

Lotulelei joined the Seahawks as a rookie free agent in 2013 and played in all four preseason games and two regular-games before he was waived on Oct. 2. He has two tackles and one special teams tackle. The Hawaii native played in 25 games at UNLV, finishing with 180 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

