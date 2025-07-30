Jack Alexy sets American record in 100-meter freestyle at World Aquatics Championships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Jack Alexy made waves in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Wednesday.

Alexy blew past Caeleb Dressel’s national record in the 100-yard freestyle in the second semifinal heat.

He tapped the wall with a time of 46.81, earning him the top spot in the final. Dressel finished in 46.96 at the 2019 World Championships to set the record previously.

The mark was 0.18 seconds better than the U.S. Open record he set in June and is third all time, according to Swim Swam.

The Morristown, New Jersey, native still has the challenge of bringing home a podium spot in the final. He won a silver medal in the 2023 championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici is among the favorites in the event. American Patrick Sammon will also swim in the race. Shockingly, China’s Pan Zhanle, who holds the world record in the 100 freestyle, finished with a 47.81 mark. Pan set the world record at the Paris Olympics with time of 46.40.

Alexy won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. He was a part of the 4x100 freestyle team. He and the U.S. also earned a silver medal in the 4x100 medley.

The world championships' 100 freestyle final is scheduled for Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.