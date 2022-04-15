Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy has passed away, the team announced Friday. He was 65.

Bossy, who was an integral part of the Islanders' four consecutive Stanley Cup wins from 1979-83, said in October that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The team did not confirm his cause of death.

"The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world," Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement.

"His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss."

Reports from earlier this month suggested that Bossy had entered palliative care but, according to Canadia's TVA Sports, the family said he was resting peacefully at home as he continued his battle with cancer.

Drafted 15th overall in the 1977 NHL Entry Draft, Bossy spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Islanders. He recorded 573 goals (22nd all-time in NHL history) and 553 assists (third all-time in franchise history) in 752 games.

He holds the franchise record for the most playoff goals (85).

Bossy won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1978 and the Conn Smythe Trophy during the Islanders' 1982 Stanley Cup win. He is tied with Wayne Gretzky for most 50+ goal seasons (9) and most 60+ goal seasons (5).

He holds the record for most consecutive 50+ goal seasons at nine.