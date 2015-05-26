Irving, Cavs top Magic

Orlando, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Kyrie Irving scored 33 points on 15 shots, J.R. Smith added 25 points and LeBron James filled the stat sheet in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 123-108 rout of the Orlando Magic.

Irving followed up his career-high 57 points in a win over the Spurs with a performance that was nearly as impressive, finishing 12--of-15 from the floor and 5-for-6 from behind the arc on Sunday. Smith his six 3-pointers and James tallied 21 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

"Twelver for 15 from the field, 33 points in 34 minutes, that's a pretty good encore," Cavs coach David Blatt said.

James Jones added four triples for 12 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who connected on a treys as a team. They also shot 59.2 percent from the floor.

Kevin Love (rest) did not take part in the offensive onslaught.

Orlando got 22 points and 15 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic and 25 points from Victor Oladipo in its fourth straight loss. Elfrid Payton went for 13 points, 10 assists and nine boards.

"This is one of those teams that if you're not perfect, if they are not having off night, it's going to be a very difficult game," Magic coach James Borrego said.

The Cavs didn't lead in the first quarter but went ahead for the first time 11 seconds into the second on a Jones 3 and never looked back.

Iman Shumpert had a three-point play and Matthew Dellavedova hit from deep during an 11-0 run to open the second. The lead grew to double digits late in the second on a James dunk.

Twice after that Orlando got back within nine -- on a Vucevic jumper early in the third and two Oladipo free throws at 5:13 of the fourth -- but Cleveland responded both times.

Game Notes

Cleveland owns the best record in the NBA since Jan. 15 at 24-5 ... Magic reserve Luke Ridnour had a season-high 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting.