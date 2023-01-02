Iowa star's grandfather killed in vehicle-pedestrian incident before Music City Bowl

The grandfather of Iowa star linebacker Jack Campbell tragically died in a car crash in Nashville on Friday after traveling to Tennessee to see his grandson play in what will likely be his final college football game.

William Smith Jr., 76, was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being involved in a single vehicle-pedestrian incident late Friday evening, the university said in a statement on Saturday.

"Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.," coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement provided by the school.

"We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time."

According to The Tennessean , Smith was hit by a van after stepping into the road just after 10 p.m. Police told the outlet that Smith did not hear a family member’s warning not to step into the road.

Campbell had a dominant performance in Saturday’s shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, leading the Hawkeyes with 10 tackles. He also registered a sack and two tackles for loss.

According to the university, his parents did not tell him about his grandfather’s passing so he could "have one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates."

