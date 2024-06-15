Expand / Collapse search
Two people injured in shooting at Maryland sporting event: police

The shooting reportedly happened at a little league football game

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
A shooting at a Maryland high school on Saturday morning left at least two people injured, according to the the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The shooting at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill took place outside during a "sporting event," a spokesperson with the police department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

At least two people were injured, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known. 

Police said in an update on X that they are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting.

According to multiple reports, the shooting erupted during a little league football game. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.