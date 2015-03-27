IndyCar to announce 2011 schedule at Milwaukee, hinting at series' return to historic track

The IndyCar series will announce its 2011 schedule at the Milwaukee Mile on Friday, suggesting that racing will return to the historic track next year.

The Mile withdrew from hosting marquee racing events this year after past promoters had financial problems and no suitable replacement could be found. IndyCar CEO Randy Bernard said last month that he was optimistic that the series could return to Milwaukee.

The Mile held its first auto racing event in 1903 and is most closely associated with the Indy-style race it traditionally held the week after the Indianapolis 500.