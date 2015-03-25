IndyCar rescinds Rahal and Jakes $10,000 fines from Indy 500, saying they've been warned

IndyCar has rescinded the $10,000 in-race fines levied against Graham Rahal and James Jakes from the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar president of competition Derrick Walker, though, tells The Associated Press both drivers have been warned about breaking rules for exiting pit road in the middle of Sunday's race.

After team co-owner Bobby Rahal complained about the fines, Walker says a review showed the drivers lined up in their proper positions before the field went green.

The decision to rescind the fines were part of a busy Saturday for IndyCar and its drivers, who competed in the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races. They called a drivers-only meeting in the morning to discuss problems they're having with officiating.

AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer contributed to this report.