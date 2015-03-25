Indianapolis officials announced details of new May race

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open two days earlier than expected to accommodate the new Grand Prix of Indianapolis road race.

Track officials announced Tuesday that the inaugural May 10 race will be televised by ABC. Practice begins May 8 with qualifying scheduled for May 9.

The current road course will undergo major changes, including new corners, longer passing zones and bigger, taller mounds so fans can see more racing.

A second road course configuration is expected to be added for the MotoGP. Hulman & Co. CEO Mark Miles said the entire project is expected to cost about $5 million, which could come out of the $100 million fund approved by the state government last spring and that speedway officials hope to increase overall attendance by 50 percent by 2018.