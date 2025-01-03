Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke believed to have played entire season with torn ACL: report

Rourke tore is ACL in 2022 and again in August

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke's season was already impressive, as he helped lead the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and a College Football Playoff berth – their best season in program history.

What makes Rourke’s play even more remarkable is that he was believed to have re-torn his ACL back in August and played through the injury, the quarterback’s agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rourke first tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season when he was playing with Ohio University.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kurtis Rourke throws

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke, #9, throws during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Rourke will undergo ACL revision surgery on Wednesday, per his agent. 

If playing through a re-torn ACL was not enough, Rourke also played through a thumb injury as well.

During Indiana’s 56-7 win over Nebraska on Oct. 19, Rourke broke his thumbnail on his right hand, his throwing hand, after being hit. X-rays later revealed that Rourke’s thumbnail broke because he broke a bone in his thumb.

Rourke underwent surgery just days later, only missed one game and returned to play against Michigan State on Nov. 2 with two screws in his thumb. 

NOTRE DAME'S RILEY LEONARD THANKS FANS FOR COMING TO SUGAR BOWL IN NEW ORLEANS AFTER TERROR ATTACK

Kurtis Rourkes thumb injury

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, #9, shows the injured thumb during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (IMAGN)

Rourke threw four touchdown passes in the Hoosiers’ 47-10 win over the Spartans while wearing a splint under his glove, per the IndyStar

Despite playing through a knee injury, and eventually a thumb injury, Rourke finished ninth in Heisman voting. 

The Hoosiers quarterback completed 69.4% of his passes, throwing for 3042 yards and 29 touchdowns, compared to just five interceptions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurtis Rourke scrambles

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke, #9, scrambles during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Rourke spent the first five seasons of his college career with Ohio before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season. 

Indiana’s remarkable season ended with a loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

Rourke will be entering the NFL Draft

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics