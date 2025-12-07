Indiana gets top billing in College Football Playoff as Miami sneaks into field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ journey to repeat as national champions in college football took its first step on Sunday as they were one of the 12 teams to make the College Football Playoff.

The first four teams were pretty much set going into the final reveal. The major change came after the Big Ten Championship as the Indiana Hoosiers pulled off a thrilling upset over the Buckeyes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech were given a bye in the playoff. The Hoosiers were No. 1, the Buckeyes were No. 2, the Bulldogs were No. 3 and the Red Raiders were No. 4.

While those teams were ultimately set in stone as the top programs going into the final reveal, it was the bottom eight that were going to cause a bit more controversy.

The Miami Hurricanes and BYU Cougars were on the outside looking into the field in the penultimate rankings. The committee left two spots open for conference champions to get into the field as No. 11 and 12 seeds. But a little bit more chaos occurred Saturday than expected.

Texas Tech blew out BYU in the Big 12 Championship, while the Duke Blue Devils upset the Virginia Cavaliers to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 9 last week, picked up their third loss of the season in a 21-point defeat in the SEC Championship against Georgia.

2025 HEISMAN TROPHY ODDS: MENDOZA BECOMES HEAVY FAVORITE AFTER WIN OVER OHIO STATE

The James Madison Dukes and Tulane Green Wave each won their conference titles, which could have catapulted them into the playoff picture as two of the best conference champions outside of the power conferences.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish also came in with some questions as they were ranked No. 10 last week and didn’t play in a conference championship because of their independent status. Notre Dame lost to Miami in the first game of the season and also lost to Texas A&M. But they’ve won every game since. For what it’s worth, Miami had losses to Louisville and SMU during the year.

The College Football Playoff Committee had a lot to decide ahead of Sunday.

After the top four seeds were decided, the rest of the bracket was revealed.

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami

The Hurricanes were not in the Playoff in last week’s reveal. Notre Dame was left out of the field after being in, according to the penultimate rankings.

The Fighting Irish were considered the first team out of the field and BYU was second.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke, the ACC champions, didn’t make the final field.

Ohio State will now look to become back-to-back champions. The last team to go back-to-back was Georgia in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.