©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

College Football

Indiana gets top billing in College Football Playoff as Miami sneaks into field

Indiana was the No 1 seed in the playoff bracket

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
'Greatest turnaround in college football history' 👀 Urban Meyer on Indiana winning B10 Championship Video

'Greatest turnaround in college football history' 👀 Urban Meyer on Indiana winning B10 Championship

Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram reacted after Indiana defeated Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ journey to repeat as national champions in college football took its first step on Sunday as they were one of the 12 teams to make the College Football Playoff.

The first four teams were pretty much set going into the final reveal. The major change came after the Big Ten Championship as the Indiana Hoosiers pulled off a thrilling upset over the Buckeyes.

D'Angelo Ponds hits a player.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds stops Ohio State's Max Klare during the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Charlie Becker makes a big catch

Indiana's Charlie Becker catches a long pass in front of Ohio State's Jermaine Mathews Jr. during the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech were given a bye in the playoff. The Hoosiers were No. 1, the Buckeyes were No. 2, the Bulldogs were No. 3 and the Red Raiders were No. 4.

While those teams were ultimately set in stone as the top programs going into the final reveal, it was the bottom eight that were going to cause a bit more controversy.

The Miami Hurricanes and BYU Cougars were on the outside looking into the field in the penultimate rankings. The committee left two spots open for conference champions to get into the field as No. 11 and 12 seeds. But a little bit more chaos occurred Saturday than expected.

Texas Tech blew out BYU in the Big 12 Championship, while the Duke Blue Devils upset the Virginia Cavaliers to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 9 last week, picked up their third loss of the season in a 21-point defeat in the SEC Championship against Georgia.

Gunner Stockton looks down the field

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton rolls out of the pocket against Alabama during the Southeastern Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The James Madison Dukes and Tulane Green Wave each won their conference titles, which could have catapulted them into the playoff picture as two of the best conference champions outside of the power conferences.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish also came in with some questions as they were ranked No. 10 last week and didn’t play in a conference championship because of their independent status. Notre Dame lost to Miami in the first game of the season and also lost to Texas A&M. But they’ve won every game since. For what it’s worth, Miami had losses to Louisville and SMU during the year.

The College Football Playoff Committee had a lot to decide ahead of Sunday.

After the top four seeds were decided, the rest of the bracket was revealed.

  • No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison
  • No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
  • No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane
  • No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
Marcus Freeman celebrates

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with his players after winning 70-7 against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend, Indiana. (Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Mario Cristobal appeals to the officials

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

The Hurricanes were not in the Playoff in last week’s reveal. Notre Dame was left out of the field after being in, according to the penultimate rankings.

The Fighting Irish were considered the first team out of the field and BYU was second.

Duke, the ACC champions, didn’t make the final field.

Ohio State will now look to become back-to-back champions. The last team to go back-to-back was Georgia in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

