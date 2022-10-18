Impending free agent Aaron Judge sends ultimate sign he wants to return to Yankees

If there was a sign that Aaron Judge will be a Yankee for life, he gave one on Tuesday.

Slated to be a free agent at season's end, there is a chance Tuesday is his final game as a New York Yankee. It would take a blown lead at this point considering the Yankees were leading 4-1 entering the bottom of the third.

Judge has said he will test the free agent market while letting it be known he wants to remain with the Yankees.

After he gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead in Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS with a solo shot in the second inning, he gave the Yankee faithful a clear message: He loves being in the Bronx.

In the dugout, he walked toward a camera and kissed the Yankee logo on his chest.

Judge turned down an eight-year deal before Opening Day that was worth $230.5 million. Then he broke the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62, led MLB in RBIs and OPS and was in the Triple Crown race until the season's final days.

The bet on himself worked, and he is the heavy favorite to win the AL MVP.

But it's becoming clear he wants that big deal, which could be record-breaking, to be from his current team.

He's recently given messages he will remain in New York. Last month, he wore a sweatshirt before a game that said, "NEW YORK OR NOWHERE."

The winner of Tuesday's game will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS beginning Wednesday night.