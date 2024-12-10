Imane Kehlif is most-Googled athlete of 2024 amid Olympic boxing gender controversy

The world watched Imane Khelif win Olympic gold in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics. It then went to Google searching for answers to many, many confusing questions.

Google released its "Year in Search" data this week and revealed that the most-searched athlete on the platform in 2024 was Khelif. Khelif was searched more than celebrity superstar athletes Simone Biles, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The Algerian boxer incited mass controversy by competing as a woman in the Paris Olympics despite allegedly being born with the XY chromosomes, which are associated with males.

Khelif's inclusion and run all the way to a gold medal was one of the biggest controversies of a controversy-filled Summer Olympics this year. Google's latest search data suggests it may have been the biggest sports controversy in the world this past year.

The moment that first captured the attention of millions was when Khelif was seen punching Italian boxer Angela Carini in the face with irregular power and force seen in the women's sport. Carini withdrew from the match in just 46 seconds, in tears, and cried about how painful the experience was afterward.

"I got into the ring to fight," Carini said in Paris, via Italy’s ANSA. "I didn't give up, but one punch hurt too much. And, so, I said ‘enough.'"

Those who went to find out more about Khelif after that moment on Google after that may have learned of past instances in which the boxer was previously disqualified from international competition.

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 championships before a gold medal bout over gender eligibility issues. The International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev released a statement to Russia’s TASS Agency about why Khelif was disqualified.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition," Kremlev said.

RILEY GAINES CALLS FEMALE BOXER A 'HERO' FOR FORFEITING MATCH AGAINST FIGHTER WITH XY CHROMOSOMES, SLAMS IOC

The Algerian Olympic Committee said at the time that Khelif was disqualified for "medical reasons." Algerian media reported that Khelif was disqualified for high testosterone levels, according to Reuters. Khelif claimed the disqualification was part of a "conspiracy" to prevent Algeria from winning gold.

"There are some countries that did not want Algeria to win a gold medal," Khelif told Algerian Ennahar TV. "This is a conspiracy and a big conspiracy, and we will not be silent about it."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and President Thomas Bach vigorously defended Khelif's inclusion, insisting the boxer complied with all necessary qualifications to compete in the Olympics as a woman. In an Aug. 1 statement, the IOC claimed that Khelif "complies with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The IBA released a statement before Khelif’s match and explained why the fighter was disqualified, claiming Khelif underwent two tests, in 2022 and in 2023, failing both of them.

"Our Committees have rigorously reviewed and endorsed the decision made during the World Championships," the IBA said. "While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games. The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety."

The controversy became so topical all over the world that even President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on it during a rally in August, referencing Khelif's bout vs. Carini.

"Now all you have to do is look at the boxers," Trump said. "This young girl from Italy, a champion boxer, she got hit so hard she didn't know what the hell hit her. It's a person that transitioned," Trump said of Khelif. "He was a good male boxer. And (Carini) didn't even go down. He hit her with two jabs and she said, 'I'm out.'"

After Trump used footage of Khelif's Olympic boxing matches in campaign ads where he vowed to end trans inclusion in women's sports, Khelif spoke out against Trump.

"I have seen that there are many politicians and presidents who speak without a source, and it is something strange, because they make statements without a basis, without reality," Khelif said, via The Telegraph .

Khelif has filed a lawsuit against multiple people, including Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, who criticized the athlete and the IOC for the inclusion, alleging sex-based "acts of aggravated cyber harassment."

Khelif threatened another lawsuit in November against a French journalist over a report that alleged the boxer had testicles.

"We will meet with the French journalist in court," the Algerian athlete said via NDTV.