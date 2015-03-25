'I'm lucky to get Siena': Jimmy Patsos introduced as Siena's new basketball coach

Jimmy Patsos was introduced as Siena's basketball coach Wednesday, after nine years of coaching against the Saints.

Patsos replaces Mitch Buonaguro, who was fired after going 35-59 in three seasons. Patsos comes to Siena from Loyola (Md.), which is leaving the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference — where it played against the Saints — and moving into the Patriot League.

Patsos says he "always envied" the Siena job because of the team's fan base and the passion in the Capital Region for Saints basketball.

Siena President The Rev. Kevin Mullen says he likes Patsos' style.

Patsos went 145-135 in nine years at Loyola, winning one MAAC title.