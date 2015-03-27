Huddlestone undergoes second ankle operation

Tottenham announced Wednesday that midfielder Tom Huddlestone will undergo a second operation in a bid to repair an ankle injury sustained at the end of last season.

The North London club released a statement reading: "Tom Huddlestone will undergo a second stage of surgery on Friday to further his recovery following ankle surgery at the end of last year.

"The midfielder has progressed well since his initial surgery, with the specialist determining that the anticipated reconstruction of a lateral ankle ligament is the next step towards the England international making a return to full fitness."

Huddlestone has managed just three appearances for Tottenham this season, featuring twice in the Premier League and once in the Europa League.