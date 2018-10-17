Houston Astros accused of cheating after man spotted filming opposing dugout; MLB investigating

Down 2-1 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros have been dealt another blow -- a complaint filed to Major League Baseball alleging a man associated with the Astros surreptitiously tried filming the Indians’ dugout during a playoff game last week.

MLB confirmed in a statement it was also aware of a report by Metro Boston that a man claiming to be an Astros employee was removed from a credentialed area near the Boston Red Sox dugout during the ALCS opener at Fenway Park. The Red Sox dropped that game but have taken the last two.

After the Indians lost the American League Division Series to the Astros in a three-game sweep last week, Cleveland said a man was seen with a cellphone standing by the photographer’s pit at Progressive Field, the Indians' home park, Oct. 8. The man was removed from the area “several times” by security personnel, a source told The Associated Press. The man's credential was requested by Houston, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

In a statement, MLB said the matter "will be handled internally" and offered no other details.

It was not immediately clear how or if the man in question is connected to the Astros or if the Astros were doing anything illegal at all. But the two incidents have raised questions about the use of electronic equipment during games and whether the reigning World Series champions were gaining an unfair edge.

Last year, the Yankees and the Red Sox both accused each other of spying. After MLB found the Red Sox used electronic devices to steal hand signals from opposing catchers on the Yankees and other teams, the Red Sox filed a complaint alleging the Yankees used a camera from YES Network, co-owned by Yankee Global Enterprises, to relay signs during games.

According to the Metro report, which cited multiple security sources who were on the scene, the man in question was removed during the third inning of Game 1 on Saturday night at Fenway Park -- but allowed to stay in the ballpark after another Astros staffer intervened. The report said the man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he heard about the alleged incident. Astros manager AJ Hinch said he was also aware of the report.

"I'm aware of something going on, but I haven't been briefed," Hinch said. "I'm worried about the game."

When asked if he felt like anything was going on during the first two ALCS games at Fenway Park, Cora responded, "No, I don't."

This is not the first time this season the Astros have been accused of cheating. Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted during the regular season that Houston’s pitchers may have been using banned substances to improve the spin on their pitches. Bauer didn’t provide any specifics or evidence to back up the claim, however.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.