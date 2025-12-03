House vote on NIL regulation act canceled despite Trump's backing as some Republicans still not on board

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House vote on the SCORE Act (Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements), which would regulate name, image, and likeness deals, was canceled shortly before it was set to be brought to the floor.

There was a vote on Tuesday to bring it to the floor, which won 210-209. The House vote was supposed to take place around 4 p.m. ET but was canceled in the 2 p.m. hour.

The White House endorsed the act on Tuesday, but three Republicans, Byron Donalds (Fla.), Scott Perry (Pa.), and Chip Roy (Texas) voted with Democrats not to bring the act to the floor. Democrats have largely opposed the bill, urging members of the House to vote "no."

"The unique American institution of collegiate athletics provides life-changing educational and leadership-development opportunities to more than 500,000 student-athletes through almost $4 billion in scholarships each year, fuels American Olympic success, and serves as an indelible part of many local economies and communities," the White House said in a release Tuesday.

"Yet the future of college sports, and especially the future of Olympic and non-revenue sports, is threatened by significant legal and financial uncertainty. Urgent federal action is necessary to provide the stability, fairness, and balance that will protect student-athletes and preserve collegiate athletic opportunities."

The White House added that the act "is a crucial step toward enacting legislation that will preserve and strengthen this institution that is central to American culture and success." It did not respond to a request for comment regarding Wednesday's cancellation.

The SCORE Act would give the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption in hopes of protecting the NCAA from potential lawsuits over eligibility rules and would prohibit athletes from becoming employees of their schools. It prohibits schools from using student fees to fund NIL payments. Republicans could attempt to vote on the act as early as Thursday.

Roy posted on X Wednesday that he would "vote no" to the act.

"The SCORE Act (college sports) is well-intended but falls short and is not ready for prime time. I will vote no. Putting aside the process problems (we should have been able to amend)… there are lots of legitimate concerns and questions," Roy wrote.

The Congressional Black Caucus also opposed the act in a statement Wednesday.

"We can all agree that college athletes need stronger protections. Unfortunately, the SCORE Act doesn’t provide them," it said. "It would permanently strip college athletes of labor and employment rights, including the right to unionize; prevent them from challenging harmful or anticompetitive conduct; and grant the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and conferences sweeping immunity when their actions jeopardize athletes’ education, health, safety, or financial well-being..

"We cannot lose sight of the human impact here. At the center of this issue are the college athletes, many of whom are Black students and who may not come from sizable financial means. College athletes too often report struggling with injuries, food insecurity, poverty, and homelessness. It is wholly unfair that universities and coaches are lining their pockets while leaving so little, if anything, for the college athletes who make those profits possible."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "save college sports" in July.

