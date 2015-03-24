Hot start fuels Northern Iowa to a 66-49 win over North Florida

Seth Tuttle had 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting and added five rebounds to lead Northern Iowa to a 66-49 win over North Florida on Saturday.

Paul Jesperson finished with 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Wes Washpun added 10 points for Northern Iowa (4-0).

Jalen Nesbitt had 15 points and four steals, going 6 of 8 at the free-throw line, and Demarcus Daniels added 10 points North Florida (1-3).

Wyatt Lohaus hit a 3-pointer early in the game to cap an 18-0 start by Northern Iowa, but North Florida responded with a 12-3 run. The Panthers took a 33-18 lead into halftime. In the second half, Jalen Nesbitt had four free throws as a part of a 7-2 Ospreys run, but Northern Iowa responded with a 16-4 run including seven points from Tuttle.