Hoosiers looking for smoother 2nd half after up-and-down start to season

Indiana coach Kevin Wilson sees progress every week.

Now he needs the Hoosiers to start playing with more consistency.

In the Hoosiers' three wins, all in odd-numbered games, the Hoosiers have topped 40 points.

In the three losses, all in even-numbered games, Indiana has allowed its opponents to top 40 points.

On Monday, Wilson called on his players to bring more energy to practice and pay more attention to details though he acknowledged there has not been a big drop-off in those areas from week to week.

But if the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-1 Big Ten) have any chance of winning Saturday at Michigan (5-1, 1-1) for the first time since 1967, they will have to play better on game day.