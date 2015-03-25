Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

Hoosiers looking for smoother 2nd half after up-and-down start to season

By | Associated Press
  • Indiana Michigan St Football
    Image 1 of 2

    Indiana's Tevin Coleman (6) avoids a tackle by Michigan State's Darian Hicks during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 42-28. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (The Associated Press)

  • 5ca21e85-Indiana Michigan St Football
    Image 2 of 2

    Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio congratulates players coming off the field following a touchdown against Indiana during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 42-28. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (The Associated Press)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Kevin Wilson sees progress every week.

Now he needs the Hoosiers to start playing with more consistency.

In the Hoosiers' three wins, all in odd-numbered games, the Hoosiers have topped 40 points.

In the three losses, all in even-numbered games, Indiana has allowed its opponents to top 40 points.

On Monday, Wilson called on his players to bring more energy to practice and pay more attention to details though he acknowledged there has not been a big drop-off in those areas from week to week.

But if the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-1 Big Ten) have any chance of winning Saturday at Michigan (5-1, 1-1) for the first time since 1967, they will have to play better on game day.