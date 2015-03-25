Hollins says he wants to stay in Memphis after Grizzlies allow him to talk with other teams

Lionel Hollins says he doesn't want to talk to any other NBA teams and wants to continue coaching the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hollins said Monday on Sports 56 WHBQ-AM in Memphis he thought everything was good after a meeting with team owner Robert Pera and chief executive officer Jason Levien a few days ago, but then heard the Grizzlies had given him permission to talk to other teams.

His contract is up June 30. Hollins addressed a variety of topics in a 28-minute interview but spent most of his time publicly defending his case to remain in Memphis.

The winningest coach in franchise history, Hollins just led the Grizzlies to their first Western final only to be swept in four games.

The Grizzlies declined to comment.