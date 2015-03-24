Hip surgery to end season for Avs' Tanguay

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Colorado Avalanche announced that forward Alex Tanguay will undergo hip surgery on Friday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Tanguay sat out 36 games from Nov. 6-Jan. 21 with a hip injury. He opted for rehab instead of season-ending surgery and returned to the lineup on Jan. 24, but sat out the club's final five games before the Olympic break with a knee injury. The hip problem had contributed to the knee problem.

The 34-year-old finishes with four goals and seven assists in 16 games this season.